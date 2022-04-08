CV police seize P201M worth of illegal drugs in 3 months



CEBU CITY, Philippines — In just three months, at least P200 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from various anti-drug criminality operations in Central Visayas.

According to a press release, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, regional director of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that from January to March 2022, they were able to haul 29,593.20 grams of ‘shabu’ with an estimated market value of P201 million.

The seized P201 million worth of illegal drugs were from 1,445 anti-drug operations conducted in the past three months.

These operations resulted in the arrest of 1, 892 suspects. At least 2.5 kilos of marijuana were also seized worth P303, 372 with two fatalities recorded.

Regarding their operations against wanted persons, a total of 1,949 operations were conducted. These resulted in the arrest of 337 most wanted persons and 1,731 other wanted persons.

Of the most wanted persons arrested, 21 were classified as regional, 24 provincial, 101 municipal, 162 cities, and 29 were station-level Most Wanted Persons.

In their campaign against illegal gambling, the most prevalent was “swertres” followed by illegal cockfighting and illegal card games.



Vega said that out of the 1,653 operations, 4,077 were arrested and the seized gambling money was P419,426.50.

On loose firearms, 559 were apprehended in its 293 operations. Vega said that 612 firearms were either seized or surrendered. At least five explosives were also seized.

Vega appeals to the public to help them achieve more successful operations in the future.

”PRO7 is on the watch 24/7 due to the upcoming elections. We appeal to the public to help us maintain the peaceful and orderly Central Visayas, especially as the campaign season intensifies,” Vega said.

