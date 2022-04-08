Cyclone outside PAR intensifies, may enter PH Monday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The recent spate of rainy days in various parts of the country may continue into next week as the state weather bureau has confirmed that the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has intensified.

Weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday afternoon showed that the tropical storm, assigned the international name “Malakas,” may enter PAR by Monday next week.

Malakas, or “strong” in the English word, was last seen 2,215 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The tropical storm’s development comes with the possibility that the low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR, located 185 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, may still intensify into a tropical depression.

“Base sa ating latest analysis, hindi pa rin natin tinatanggal ang possibility na maging bagyo itong nasabing low pressure area. Gayundin naman kaninang umaga ay tuluyan na ngang lumakas itong tropical depression na binabantayan natin nitong mga nakaraang araw, at naging ganap na nga itong isang tropical storm,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(Based on analysis, we are not discounting the possibility of the LPA becoming a storm. Also this morning the tropical storm we are monitoring the past few days had intensified into tropical storm.)

“Sa ngayon nakikita natin ang possibility na pagpasok nito sa ating area of responsibility kung hindi ngayong Lunes o sa Martes. At babantayan natin ito sa susunod na linggo dahil ito na ‘yong mga major weather systems na pwedeng magdulot nga ng pag-ulan dito sa malaking bahagi ng kabisayaan at Mindanao sa mga susunod na araw,” he added.

(We are seeing this will neter PAR either Monday or Tuesday. And we are continually monitoring this for the coming week because this may bring rains shower in Visayas and Mindanao in the coming days.)

For Saturday, cloudy skies will still prevail over the southern parts of Luzon, especially over Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Quezon province due to the LPA. Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region may also see similar scenarios due to the shearline.

These areas would have relatively lower temperatures, like Legazpi which may have something around 24 to 27 degrees Celsius, Tugegarao with 22 to 30 degrees, and Laoag with 25 to 30 degrees. In contrast, the rest of Luzon would have a fair weather, starting from Metro Manila and Palawan with 25 to 31 degrees, and Tagaytay with 28 to 23 degrees.

For Visayas and Mindanao, rains may be felt in various areas, leading to lower temperatures in Tacloban at 24 to 28 degrees Celsius, Cebu with 24 to 29 degrees, Iloilo with 26 to 30 degrees, Cagayan de Oro with 23 to 29 degrees, Davao with 25 to 31 degrees, and Zamboanga with 25 to 32 degrees.

Meanwhile, a gale warning remains raised over the northern waters of Luzon, particularly those surrounding the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte. Waves as high as 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters may prevail, leading Pagasa to warn small boat operators against setting sail.

Fisherfolk are allowed to sail in other areas, but the eastern waters of Luzon would be rough, while the rest of the country’s seas would be moderate to rough.

