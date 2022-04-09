Talisay police: Manipis road still closed to motorists

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Policemen will continue to monitor a road in Sitio Langoyon, Barangay Manipis in Talisay City to prevent motorists from passing through the area because of the danger of possible landslides due to the rains in the past few days.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Chief, said that they deployed policemen there after they received reports of motorists forcing their way through the barriers placed in the area.

Since policemen were deployed there at 8 a.m. today, Caballes said motorists had heeded the advisory not to pass there because of the risk involved.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala nay nangagi kay gisira naman ang both ends…Wala nay tawo ngadto,” Caballes said.

(For now, there are no motorists passing there because both ends are already closed…there is no one there already.)

Caballes added that at least two personnel were deployed in the area earlier today to monitor the situation until this late afternoon.

They also coordinated with the barangay to tap help from the village watchers in manning the entire area at night.

Caballes said that their personnel would check the area until the public would heed the advisory not to pass there.

Earlier, Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay- Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), in a post on social media, said that they sought help from the police to discourage motorists from accessing the road due to high risk involved.

Caballes, for his part, said that he already deployed personnel on Friday night, April 7, but when they received reports that some motorists still disobeyed early this morning, he also deployed them again to the area.

“Ang atoa sa karon, in close coordination ta sa city disaster and traffic kung unsay need ug assistance like sa mga shorelines, naa natay personnel gipangdeploy,” Caballes said.

(For now, we are in close coordination with the city disaster and traffic on what assistance is needed like in shorelines, we have deployed personnel there.)

Caballes said that they practiced maximum tolerance in calling out and dealing with those violators.

“If naa gani silay something buhaton na against na gyud, so we will check lang og unsa,” he added.

(If they do something against the police, they will check what to do.)

Because of the current weather situation, Caballes said that they had also deployed six policemen to monitor the shorelines of Barangays Tangke, Pooc, Poblacion, and Biasong.

