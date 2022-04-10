Signal No. 2 in parts of Samar, Dinagat Islands as ‘Agaton’ intensifies into storm

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) number 2 was raised over the southern part of Eastern Samar, Samar and Dinagat Islands as “Agton” intensified into a tropical storm on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its early morning update, Pagasa said Signal number 2 was raised over the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente), extreme southern portion of Samar (Marabut) and the northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon).

The state weather bureau warned of gale-force winds in the next 24 hours in affected areas.

As of 4:00 a.m., “Agaton” was spotted over the waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving west-northwest at 10 kph.

Signal No. 1

Signal number 1 was raised over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands, Surigao del Norte and the rest of Dinagat Islands.

Strong winds will prevail or are expected in the next 36 hours in these areas, Pagasa said.

‘Stationary’

“Agaton” is forecast to remain almost stationary or move west northwestward slowly as it meanders over the southern portion of Eastern Samar and its coastal waters, Pagasa reported.

“Considering its erratic movement, there is an increasing likelihood of landfall over the southern portion of Eastern Samar in the next several hours. A gradually accelerating turn eastward is expected by mid-Tuesday as it interacts with the incoming tropical cyclone with international name “Malakas,” added Pagasa.

Rainfall alert!

Pagasa said heavy to intense with and at times torrential rain is expected over Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands, while moderate to heavy and at times intense rain is expected in Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Meantime, light to moderate and at times heavy rain is possible in Masbate, Sorsogon, northern Mindanao, and the rest of the Visayas and Caraga region.

Flash floods and landslides are also possible in rain-affected areas.

Rough seas warning!

Pagasa likewise warned of rough sea conditions, particularly in areas under storm warning signals.

“In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 5.0 m) will prevail over the seaboards of areas where Wind Signals No. 2 and 1 are hoisted. These conditions may be risky for most seacrafts. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these condition,” Pagasa said.

“In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.4 m) will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country that are not under any wind signal or gale warning. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions,” the state weather bureau added.

READ: Fujiwhara effect seen from 2 tropical storms

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy