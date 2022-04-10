The story is told about a man who called his friend, bragging that he is on an isolated island to spend some time in prayer and quiet during Holy Week. He even told his friend that he was starting to pray the Stations of the Cross. Impressed, his friend said: “Wow! Are you now in the first station?” His reply was, “Yes, I am now in Station One, on Boracay Island.”

——————

Today is Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week. After two years of pandemic, there is finally some movement and freedom for us. Wherever you are this Holy Week, whatever you do to observe the Holy Week, just do it all with love and gratitude to God who loved us so much He sent His only Begotten Son, who suffered so much, and died, and rose again for you and me.

——————

Whether you are in a church, or on an island, what matters is that you pray, and that you take time to pray this Holy Week. And prayer is not so much about reciting as listening to God speaking to you in your heart. Someone once said that a heart without words is better than words without a heart. Pray with the heart. God sees the heart. God listens with His heart.

——————

Holy Week is the time for PSG. Presidential Security Group? More than that, it is that time of the year for more Prayers, Sacrifices, and Good Deeds.

——————

PRAYERS. The Church has lined up many liturgical celebrations to help us renew our faith as we celebrate and remember the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of our Lord. Let us take time and make time for these. Let us also spend personal time in meditation, listening to God’s Word, or just being one with nature. Let’s make God bigger than ourselves and our worldly agenda or concerns!

——————

SACRIFICE. The greatest sacrifice is that of Jesus who suffered so much, and died for you and for me. In gratitude we fast and abstain from whatever gives us physical, material, and emotional pleasures. On a deeper level, may we fast and abstain from our bad attitudes and habits that hurt other people, especially but not only on Holy Week. Let us make God bigger than our earthly pleasures.

——————

GOOD DEEDS. Let our discipline of Lent bear fruit. “Dasal nang dasal, pareho pa rin ang asal” (Praying and praying, but character is still the same). Prayers must bear fruit with good deeds! And there are people too who are “Mabunganga, pero wala namang bunga” (Good in talking but doing nothing). Let us talk less and act more, and do good deeds in secret, and with a smile!

——————

The fruit of the Life, Passion, and Death of our Lord is the Resurrection. Easter! I thank God that we will meet our departed loved ones again, in that kingdom where there are no more tears, no more pain, more problems, and no more goodbyes.

——————

See you in the Resurrection, Kuya Paquit! Our oldest cousin, Francisco Muñoz, has gone home to the Heavenly Father at the age of 85. Mission accomplished for this joyful, generous, caring, and thoughtful Kuya of ours who lived a life that is full and meaningful.

——————

Inviting you to the Sanctuary of the Divine Word, a prayer park at the back of our compound in Christ the King Seminary, E. Rodriguez Blvd., Quezon City. Come, and pray the Stations of the Cross under the trees or meditate in our glass chapel. Welcome!!

——————

A moment with the Lord: Lord, help us to pray, sacrifice, and do good deeds pa more. Amen.

——————

