AboitizPower unit to implement 13 community projects in 2022

TOLEDO CITY, Cebu – In its bid to co-create safe, empowered, and sustainable communities, AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) recently signed agreements for 13 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects worth P11.8 million to be implemented this year.

TVI, its project partners, and beneficiaries inked their respective Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) during a one-time signing ceremony in Barangay Bato in Toledo City on March 23, 2022.

“It is a momentous occasion for us to kick-start our 2022 CSR program for TVI,” said AboitizPower Coal Business Unit Vice President for Corporate Services Ginger Tanchi. “Today signifies our commitment to drive positive social change towards our partner communities.”

With support from Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR projects slated for the year are focused on educational scholarships, community health, safety, and social infrastructure initiatives, livelihood and enterprise development, and environmental campaigns.

Part of the roster of projects to be implemented this year is the Elevated AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) program through a partnership with Connected Women, a social impact organization that offers online skills development and remote work opportunities to women.

Through this flagship project, women in our host communities will be provided with technical training and remote work that would allow them to generate income for their families without leaving their homes. At the end of their training program, these women will be able to do basic data annotation tasks such as image identification and categorization and labeling.

“We are really proud to train 60 women this year. I hope that they become included in a pool of resources of Connected Women for employment,” said AboitizPower Coal Business UnitReputation and Stakeholder Management Manager Lou Jason Deligencia.

Among the stakeholders and partners who attended were Toledo Police Deputy Chief PLt. Amory Napoles, Connected Women Co-founder Ruth Yu-Owen, DepEd-Toledo Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Orlando Cadano, and Toledo United Farmers, Fishermen, Men & Women Workers (TUFFWOW) Chairman Emeritus Julius Poloyapoy.

TVI Facility Head Noel Cabahug said a series of planning sessions were conducted with local community leaders to map out the social interventions they needed to support community development.

“We worked with our stakeholders—the local government, police—in identifying these projects,” he said. “We made sure that these projects are really what the local community needs.”

Other projects include the granting of financial assistance to indigent incoming Grade 11 senior high school students who hold good scholastic records, establishing of a police standby outpost in Barangay Bato, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by Typhoon Odette.

Barangay Bato Chairman Rosalio “Otam” Cereno, Jr. assured TVI of their continued support. “We are thankful to TVI for supporting our projects. TVI can expect the same support from Barangay Bato,” he said.

TVI is the operator of the 340-megawatt Toledo Baseload Power Plant located in Brgy. Bato, Toledo City, Cebu. It utilizes the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology to ensure that it delivers reliable, reasonable, and responsibly produced power. The facility is an 80-20 joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corporation and Vivant, Corp. respectively.

Together with Therma Luzon, Inc. and Therma South, Inc., the three primarily comprise the Coal Business Unit of AboitizPower.