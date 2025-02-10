LINMAN Power Tech Launches EnerTech AMI in Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) and LINMAN Power Tech, a Filipino-owned company based at Santa Rosa City in Laguna, have successfully launched the EnerTech Automatic Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in Ilocos Norte, marking a significant move for smart and efficient power distribution in the province. The switching ceremony took place at the INEC Main Office at Brgy. Suyo in Dingras municipality, attended by key officials and stakeholders from the local government units and energy sector.

The implementation of AMI brings numerous benefits, including accurate billing, reduced system losses, and improved operational efficiency for electric cooperatives.

The switching ceremony was attended by Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos, and National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda, whose support underscores the national government’s commitment to modernizing the country’s power distribution infrastructure. Also present were INEC Acting General Manager Cipriano Martinez III, INEC President Atty. Nick Malasig II, and other members of the INEC Board of Directors.

EnerTek AMI is a SIM-powered smart metering system that automates power consumption monitoring and eliminates the need for human intervention. With this technology, power supply can be automatically disconnected and reactivated based on the consumer’s available balance, ensuring a seamless prepaid electricity system. The remote disconnection and alarm feature further enhances efficiency, allowing electricity providers to manage service interruptions without manual intervention. This innovation is fully aligned with the Department of Energy (DOE) directives and executive orders, which mandate the nationwide transition to digital smart metering systems.

Almeda emphasized the importance of modernizing electric cooperatives, stating: “I commend both the leadership and technical team of INEC for their dedication to a proactive approach to modernization. This forward-thinking mindset positions INEC as a model electric cooperative, ready to face the challenges of our evolving industry. I am proud that INEC is one of the pilot projects of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure. Let us remain committed to innovation, collaboration and excellence.”

“Our commitment lies in delivering smart and innovative solutions that empower electric cooperatives and consumers, closing the gap between efficiency and accessibility. The successful rollout of AMI in Ilocos Norte reflects our dedication to modernizing power distribution nationwide,” said LINMAN Power Tech President Jovita Kua Yeo.

INEC and LINMAN Power Tech have successfully installed AMI meters in the following areas of Ilocos Norte: Vintar, Bacarra, Laoag City, Nueva Era, Batac City, and Badoc. The province is now at the forefront of adopting automated metering technology, setting an example for other regions preparing for this nationwide modernization initiative.

The transition to AMI is expected to be implemented nationwide, with all existing meters eventually replaced by this next-generation smart technology. As electric cooperatives across the country prepare for this shift, LINMAN Power Tech remains committed to delivering innovative and reliable energy solutions that empower both power distributors and consumers.