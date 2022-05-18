This insurance company wants you to take your unclaimed money

Everyone would love to be on the receiving end of a windfall. Who doesn’t? Imagine the things you can do with it–buy that dream house, put up a business, or invest it in long term savings products. The possibilities are endless.

Well, who knows? These might just be within your fingertips.

AIA Philippines (formerly AIA Philam Life) is looking for beneficiaries so they can take their unclaimed money from them and make their dreams come true.

Check if you have unclaimed benefits via bit.ly/AIAPH_CheckYourMoney. When you qualify, you may even win an all-expense-paid trip to El Nido!

The country’s premier life insurance company recently launched a campaign to seek thousands of its policyholders and beneficiaries who have yet to claim their benefits ranging from policy maturities, reinstatements, claims, redemptions, and even refunds.







Despite fervent efforts to contact its customers through registered mail, email, callouts, and their agents, there is still a huge number who have yet to be reached, with benefits left to be claimed. Customers may not have heard from them for quite some time now due to change in address or contact details. With big life changes, routinary things like updating their policy details or telling their beneficiaries about their life insurance coverage may be the last thing on their mind. Or maybe, they just lost touch with their agent over the years.

“We are doing this because we have a promise that goes beyond passively responding when our customers make a claim,” said AIA Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geegee Lopez. “The promise of helping our customers live healthier, longer, better lives includes making sure these hard-earned benefits get to the intended recipients. We’re asking for everyone’s help in finding our customers or their beneficiaries so we can give them their unclaimed benefits.”

If that sounds like you, you can quickly check if you have unclaimed benefits via https://bit.ly/AIAPH_CheckYourMoney. Simply input the policy owner or beneficiary details and wait to be notified if you qualify for a claim. When you qualify for a claim, you may even win an all-expense-paid trip to El Nido, Palawan for two!

To learn more about the promo, visit https://tinyurl.com/ReuniteAIAPHPromo. For questions, you may visit the aia.com.ph and facebook.com/AIAPhilippines; email [email protected]; or call 8528-2000.

ADVERTORIAL