Lapu-Lapu Chiefs squeak past CdO Kingfishers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs escaped the Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers, 68-67, in the ongoing Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The victory was the Chiefs’ third against three defeats. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jeco Bancale led the Chiefs with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Reinhard Jumamoy addedd 18 points.

Jhon Joaquin Salon scored 15 for Cagayan de Oro in the losing effort.

The Kingfishers led as many as 11 points in the first period, 22-11, but Lapu-Lapu City trimmed the lead to five at the end of the first half.

Paul Llenes’ easy layup and Jumamoy’s three-pointer tied the game at 35 all to start the third period.

Lapu-Lapu then built a nine-point lead, 50-41, with 2:30 left in the third period with Dave Paulo topping it with a jumper.

Cagayan de Oro fought back and cut the lead to two, 49-51, heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, both teams went at each other, resulting to eight lead changes and eight deadlocks.

Cid Jumao-as’ four points in the entire game were crucial to Lapu-Lapu’s victory.

Jumao-as’ four points were all made in the fourth period, including a layup that gave Lapu-Lapu the lead for good.

Cagayan de Oro had the last ball possession with 11 seconds left, but Lapu-Lapu’s defense prevailed, forcing the former to miss the potential game-winning shot.

The Chiefs will return into action on Sunday, April 17, when they take on the Roxas Vanguards.

BOX SCORES:

LAPU-LAPU (68)- Bancale 19, Jumamoy 18, Llenes 9, Melicor 6, Paulo 5, Jumao-as 4, Almodal 3, Odias 2, Santillan 2.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (67)- Salon 15, Mercado 14, Janao 13, Usman 10, Cabuga 8, Estrella 3, Abuejuela 2, Moreno 2.

/bmjo

