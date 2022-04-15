2 notorious swindlers arrested on Good Friday in Catmon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two notorious swindlers who are reportedly operating nationwide were arrested past 2 a.m. on Good Friday, April 15, in Barangay Binongkalan, Catmon, northern Cebu.

The arrest of couple Velbeth Fernandez, 44, and Warren Fernandez, 50, stemmed from the hot pursuit operation conducted by the Talisay City police, in coordination with the Catmon police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said the hot pursuit was done after victims of different swindling incidents in Talisay City went to their station on April 14 to complain.

The two incidents, Caballes said, happened at 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Barangays Tabunok and Linao of said city.

Nikki (not her real name), a 20-year-old woman, personally appeared at the station and reported that she was duped by the two suspects into giving her cellular phone worth P13,000.

According to the victim, she was to meet with a customer in Tabunok. However, when she reached the Tabunok bus terminal, Velbeth approached her and asked for help.

“Excuse me dai, pwede mangayog tabang asa dapit ang Abarquez para daw mo rent ug car kay ilaha daw, naguba,” Nikki said.

She further said that Velbeth claimed she was from Daanbantayan and a supplier of dried fish. The victim added that she even told Velbeth to ask assistance from the traffic enforcer on duty nearby but Velbeth refused.

“Niana sya ayaw daw. Gibira ko niya para dili ko maka estorya. Mu butt in na unta kog estorya, gikuptan man ko niya. Nikalit og sulod ang lalaki (Warren),” she said.

Nikki narrated that when Warren arrived, Velbeth also asked him if he could help her but the former refused as he reportedly has some errands to do. But Velbeth pleaded with them to help her.

“Nalooy sad ko siyempre kay first time to nako naka encounter og nangayog tabang. Mao niingon sad ko nga sige tabangan tika pero igo ra ihatud,” Nikki added.

A few minutes later, Warren reportedly came back and told Velbeth that he knew of someone who rents cars.

“Niana ang lalaki nga mam naa bayay daghan ahente didto, kawatan unya imo bag kay daghan kag kwarta so ibilin lang na sa babaye which is nako,” Nikki said.

Later, Velbeth asked Nikki if she could leave her things with her but hesitated as she has no trust in her. It was at this juncture that Warren butted in and told the victim to lend her phone to Velbeth in exchange for her bag which reportedly contained a sizeable amount of money.

Nikki said Warren also gave his card, and P1,000 which prompted her to hand her phone to the female suspect.

The same incident also happened past 2 p.m. when another woman claimed she lost her two cellular phones worth P17,000 and a wallet containing P2,000.

An investigation revealed that the two incidents were made by the same suspects using a similar modus operandi. They were able to identify the suspects after Velbeth was identified by the victims through their e-rogues gallery.

Velbeth said she has been doing this illegal activity for years now and tagged it as “addictive” because she can earn easy money. She, however, expressed remorse over what she and her partner did.

Caballes revealed that Velbeth has been arrested in the past in Capiz (2017), Isabela (2018), Mandaue City (2018), and Liloan town in Cebu (2021).

The Fernandez Swindling Group, according to Caballes has been in operation for about 15 years now.

The police official further appeals to the public to be mindful of said modus to avoid being victimized by swindlers. /rcg

