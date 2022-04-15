Holy Week traffic: Fewer cars in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This Holy Week, Cebu City got a respite from the daily traffic jams everywhere.

For the first time since the restrictions were slowly lifted in mid-2021, streets and major thoroughfares are either nearly empty or have a smooth sailing traffic.

Paul Gotiong, spokesperson of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), told CDN Digital that most people went home to the province this Holy Week since it was the first time that Lent could be celebrated properly.

“Niuli ang kasagaran sa probinsya so manotice gyod nato nga gamay ra ang sakyanan. Also, sirado pud ang mga malls so walay reason ang mga tawo magsigeg gawas-gawas,” he said on Good Friday.

(Most people went home to the provinces so we really noticed fewer motorists on the road. Also the malls are closed so there is no reason for people to go out.)

Still, the lack of vehicular competition on the road has caused some drivers to be complacent and minor mishaps have been recorded by the CCTO all over the city.

The data for the vehicular accidents are still being collated.

For this reason, the CCTO is urging the drivers to be careful on the road and to follow traffic signages even if the roads seem empty.

The CCTO also warns motorists and travellers that starting around 5 p.m., many parishes will be holding processions, and so they should expect traffic jams in certain areas.

This can easily be remedied by avoiding the roads near churches and finding alternative routes when travelling.

CCTO has deployed 30 teams all over the city to man the different processions and ensure the safety of both parishioners and motorists.

Gotiong urged the public to share the road on this solemn day.

/dbs

