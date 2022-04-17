FACES OF CEBU: Cliff Racuya, kamarero

Cebu City, Philippines—Kamareros were busy once again this year as Holy Week activities such as processions were allowed again after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the kamareros who wad his hands full this Holy Week was Cliff Racuya from Barangay Guadalupe, here.

Racuya started in 2018 after he was given an image of Saint Veronica by Father Dodong Desuyo of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Kamareros are those who decorate carros that carry Holy Images of saints during processions.

Ever since 2018, Racuya has taken up the tedious but fulfilling work of being a kamarero.

Now, he also takes care of an Our Lady of Guadalupe Image on top of his long existing Señor Sto. Niño Image.

“Actually before siya naghatag, active nako sa Church. Magdecor-decor nako. Natan-awn nya nga sa pag atiman nako sa mga Santos, murag naganahan si Father. Mao na iyang gihatag. After atong 2018, nauli na gyod nako sa among balay si Santa Veronica,” said Racuya.

Racuya said that an Image that will be paraded in a procession takes a lot of delicate care. This means that kamareros need to be detailed oriented and patient.

Although preparing a carroza could be expensive at times, Racuya believes it is all worth it.

True devotion, he said, is priceless.

“Hugot ni siya nga pagampo. Pasalamat gyod ni siya nato sa Ginoo. Dili na sa kamahal sa carro, but sa hugot nga pagampo,” he said.

