LOOK: Daniel Padilla participates in painting mural in support for Robredo

Daniel Padilla has taken his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo to the next level after being spotted painting a mural for Robredo in a subdivision in Quezon City.

The actor made his presidential bet public last March 9, after he posed beside a campaign poster for Robredo with director Mandy Reyes. Padilla’s announcement caused a stir since his mother, Karla Estrada, is campaigning for former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This is not the first time Padilla is campaigning for Robredo, as he and his girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo, campaigned for Robredo’s vice presidential bid last 2016 national elections.

Estrada, who has voiced her support for Marcos Jr. and running mate Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio, said that despite having different political point-of-views in their family, they still respect each other.

Countless celebrities have also expressed their support for Robredo’s presidential bid including Angel Locsin, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, and Nadine Lustre to name a few.