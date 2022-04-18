Mandaue exec: P3K Odette aid to be released after May 9 polls

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Families in Mandaue City, whose houses were partially or slightly damaged by super typhoon Odette, may receive their financial assistance after the May 9 polls.

Julia Ballesteros, assistant city treasurer of Mandaue City, said that the distribution of the financial assistance to partially affected families might be done on the third week of May yet.

Ballesteros said they were hoping that the city’s request for exemption from the Comelec ban would be approved by Comelec but they were unsure if this would happen because the election was fast approaching.

Comelec Resolution No. 10747 imposes a ban on spending public funds for 45 days ahead of the May elections, starting March 25 to May 8.

Ballesteros said the list of beneficiaries was already released and the payrolls had already been prepared.

It can be recalled that the city government allocated over P160 million so that other affected residents will receive the assistance. They will receive P3,000 each.

City Administrator Lawyer Jamaal James earlier said that only over 12,000 severely affected low-income families were able to receive the P5,000 financial aid of the national government. Around 48,000 families were not qualified.

Ballesteros said with the more relaxed restrictions, the distribution might be done at the respective gymnasiums. The distribution of the cash aid for Odette-severely affected families was done house-to-house.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue prepares P165M financial aid for residents with partially damaged houses

Cebu City awaits hearing for Comelec exemption on release of financial aid

Comelec exempts OVP, DSWD from spending ban

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy