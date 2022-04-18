Crowd starts gathering for BBM-Sara grand rally in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines–The Filinvest field at the SRP here is covered in red and green, the colors of the UniTeam of former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who are running for president and vice president, respectively.

The BBM-Sara tandem is holding its 1st grand rally in vote-rich Cebu on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Here are some photos from the rally as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

/bmjo

1st grand rally for UniTeam in Cebu this April 18

