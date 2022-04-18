Crowd starts gathering for BBM-Sara grand rally in Cebu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | April 18,2022 - 05:45 PM
UniTeam Grand Rally Cebu

UniTeam supporters occupy a large space at the Filinvest grounds at the SRP in Cebu City for the group’s grand rally. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie B. Erram

Cebu City, Philippines–The Filinvest field at the SRP here is covered in red and green, the colors of the UniTeam of former Senator Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who are running for president and vice president, respectively.

The BBM-Sara tandem is holding its 1st grand rally in vote-rich Cebu on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Here are some photos from the rally as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

Cebu City PIO photo

UniTeam Grand Rally Cebu

Cebu City PIO

UniTeam Grand Rally Cebu

Cebu City PIO photo

UniTeam Grand Rally Cebu

Cebu City PIO

Cebu City PIO

 

 

/bmjo

READ MORE:

1st grand rally for UniTeam in Cebu this April 18

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: BBM-Sara Cebu, festival rally UniTeam, May 2022 elections, Philippine elections, Philippine politics, UniTeam Cebu, UniTeam Grand Rally Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.