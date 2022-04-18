Consolacion advances to PSL Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Consolacion Sarok Weavers booked a ticket to the finals of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U21 Aspirants Division Cup after defeating the Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers, 78-73, in the semifinals on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The league’s Most Valuable Player, Gyle Patrick Montaño, showed why he deserved to earn the coveted plum after leading the Sarok Weavers anew with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Fellow “Mythical Five,” awardee Rojan Montemayor chipped in 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists for the Sarok Weavers.

Consolacion will face in the finals the winner between the Roxas Vanguards and the Bukidnon Cowboys, who are playing in the other semifinals match as of this posting.

Joining Montaño and Montemayor in the league’s “Mythical Five,” are Jerry Rivera and Randolph Lacquio of Roxas Vanguards, and Bukidnon’s Kent Salarda.

The Sarok Weavers finished the elimination round with a 6-1 (win-loss) record to emerge as the top team in the standings. Cagayan de Oro made it to the top four after having a higher point quotient against three other teams.

BOX SCORES:

CONSOLACION (78)- Montaño 21, Montemayor 17, Dalumpines 7, Taburnal 7, Chavez 6, Robles 5, Flores 4, Maglasang 4, Gonzaga 3, Dayday 2, Alilin 2.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (73)- Belardo 12, Mercado 12, Abejuela 9, Janao 9, Cabuga 9, Usman 9, Ocangas 6, Gallawan 5, Salon 2.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy