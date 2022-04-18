Miss Universe Philippines ’22 crown to be unveiled April 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The crown for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 will be unveiled on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The crown will be revealed during the Gala night at the Hilton Manila.

“A #UniquelyBeautiful crown for a #UniquelyBeautiful queen,” read the caption of a post at the Facebook page of the Miss Universe Philippines.

The coronation night of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines is slated April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu will be one of the guests for this year’s coronation night.

Before that, the preliminaries will be held and will be made more exciting compared to the previous prelim events in the last two years since live audience will now be allowed to cheer for the candidates.

The preliminaries will be held at the The Cove Manila on April 27 at 6 p.m.

Cebu’s bets in this pageant are Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City), Isabel Luche (Mandaue City), Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt (Cebu City) and Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province).

