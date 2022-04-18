Bukidnon forces decider in PSL U21 semis

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | April 18,2022 - 06:32 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mythical Five member Kent Salarda of the Bukidnon Cowboys tallied a stellar double-double performance to lead his team to a 73-67 victory against the Roxas Vanguards in the semifinals of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U21 Aspirants Division Cup on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Manuel Roxas sports complex, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

Salarda, who was named one of the  league’s Mythical Five, scored 22 points, grabbed 19 boards, and tallied five assists to lead Bukidnon to victory and face a do-or-die game against the favored Vanguards.

Photo caption: Kent Salarda of Bukidnon pulls up for a jump shot during their semifinals game versus Roxas in the PSL U21 Aspirants Division Cup. | Photo from PSL

Renz Byron Dacutanan scored 14 points along with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals to aid Salarda. 

Richard De Guzman led Roxas with 16 points with three rebounds and three assists while league Mythical Five member Jerry Rivera tallied 15 points eight rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Their rubbermatch is slated Tuesday, April 19. 

The winner between the Vanguards and Cowboys will face the Consolacion Sarok Weavers in the finals. 

The Sarok Weavers defeated the Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers in the other semis match earlier on Monday to advance to the finals. 

