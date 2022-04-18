PSI elects new Board of Trustees

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) officially welcomed its new set of Board of Trustees (BOT) last Monday, April 11, 2022, during its National Congress Annual Meeting and Election at the New Coast Hotel in Manila.

PSI welcomed nine new members who were duly elected in the annual congress on Monday. More than 60 active members of the PSI attended the congress while 15 were represented by their proxies.

Maria Lailani Velasco, the current PSI president, led the welcoming of the elected members of its Board of Trustees.

During the event, Velasco also made her official report on PSI’s activities of the outgoing Board of Trustees since 2018.

Along with Velasco, Sherwyn Santiago (National Capital Region) was also elected as a member of the Board of Trustees along with Jefferson Lao (Northern and Central Luzon); Toyskie Dalisay and Lea Antig (Palawan, Southern Tagalog, and Bicol); Vero Paloma Jr. and Robb Tan (Visayas); and Egay Lora and Toni Mendoza (Mindanao).

Among the tasks of the newly elected Board of Trustees of PSI includes the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) preparation, the 19th FINA World Championships, and the 19th Asian Games.

During the event, Velasco proudly announced that PSI had liquidated all of its funds to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which paved the way for the granting of funds to stage successful competitions like the 2021 PSI Swimming National Selection Bubble and the 2022 PSI National Open.

In addition, the PSI also sent swimmers to various FINA events such as the FINA Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi last year.

Furthermore, PSI also announced that it has strengthened its connection with the Asia Swimming Federation and FINA, which granted them the hosting rights for the postponed 11th Asian Swimming Championships.

