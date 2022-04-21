VNG Prepares Cool Action RPGs for Philippine Gamers, Ys 6 Mobile – The Ark of Napishtim

Manila, Philippines April 2022 – Ys is a classic Action RPG that has existed since 1987 on PC DOS. This game which has existed for over 30 years, tells the story of Adol Christin and Dogi in their various thrilling adventures. The story continues so that it presents a unique conflict that is difficult to find in other RPGs. As a result, the Ys series has loyal fans who always look forward to the latest adventures from Adol and Dogi.

Ys 6 Mobile game is a JRPG masterpiece with its well-written story, stunning graphics, magnificent music, and various unique features such as Class, Pet, Soul Card, Marriage System, and NPC interaction. You could say this game will be the best 2022 Android and iOS anime game in the Philippines.











“We are very happy to introduce a well-known JRPG in Japan to the Filipino gamers who have been waiting for a story-driven RPG game. Filipino RPG players will have a great time exploring this series of Ys.” Said JT Briones, Product Lead for YS6 Mobile VNG Philippines.

“Ys is a legendary IP game whose story has existed since 1987 from Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished, to Ys IX: X: Monstrum Nox which was published in 2019. Its well-established world, interesting NPC interactions, anime aesthetics, and voice-over are sure to win an RPG player’s heart here in the Philippines,” said Rica Cacnio, Operations Lead for VNG Philippines.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an epic JRPG game as pre-registration starts on April 15 –May 3, 2022, which will then be followed by an alpha test on April 21 – 26, 2022.

Ys 6 Mobile – The Ark of Napishtim Pre-Launch Event

To welcome the pre-launch period, VNG is running a Pre-registration Event, “Make a Wish”, where you can win a top of the line smartphone, gaming gear, and all sorts of in-game items that will give you a head start when the game launches on May 6, 2022. What are you waiting for? Head on to our page and sign up for Ys 6 Mobile – The Ark of Napishtim and “Make a Wish”. Good luck!

