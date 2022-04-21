LOOK: Sunspots spotted on the sun

Dost_pagasa on Thursday, April 21, 2022, shared on its Facebook page photos of sunspots seen on the sun.

According to the post, the photos were taken on Thursday morning.

Dost_pagasa explained in the caption that sunspots are areas on the sun’s surface that are relatively cooler and appear dark than its surroundings.

“These patches are roughly the size of Earth, or about 20-40 times larger than a typical spot,” part of the caption read.

The post further said that the sun is entering the Solar Maximum phase of its current solar cycle, where there will be an expected increase in solar activity such as frequent solar flares and increased number of sunspots.

Dost_pagasa warns the public, though, not to look at the Sun directly without a special filter to protect your eyes.

