Cebu City bans poultry products from Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is banning live birds and poultry products from Mindanao island following the reports of bird flu cases in some areas in the city.

Mayor Michael Rama said that he was adopting the Executive Order (EO) of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for the expansion of the poultry ban since this was the best option for Cebu Island.

He said that Cebu City should be one with the province in protecting the multimillion poultry and fowl industry of Cebu Island.

“If we are talking about One Cebu Island. If it will be good for all, then we will adapt,” said Rama.

The mayor said he would check with the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) on the status of the poultry industry.

In the recent statements of the DVMF, Cebu City’s poultry industry remains safe from the bird flu as all security measures have been put in place to prevent the entry of the avian virus.

Under the EO of the province, the live birds (poultry and non- poultry), including day-old chicks, day-old pullets, ready-to-play pullets, ducks, quails, game fowl, pigeons, and pet birds, originating from Luzon, Mindanao, and other Al (avian influenza)-affected areas or countries shall be prohibited for a period of forty-five (45) calendar days.

The Capitol has also disallowed the transport and shipment of bird dung, bird manure, and bird feathers into Cebu, and even scaled up biosecurity measures for the entry of live birds and poultry products coming from areas with no confirmed cases of avian influenza.

Rama said that his verbal directive would now be considered a direct order and should already be followed in the ports of entry in Cebu City.



