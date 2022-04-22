Heart Evangelista tries her hand at deboning ‘bangus’

CEBU, Philippines—Heart Evangelista once again proved she is indeed versatile and “hindi ma-arte.”

The Philippines’ fashion icon shared clips and snaps of her deboning a milkfish or “bangus” during her visit to the market in Dagupan City on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Heart received a warm welcome from the locals of Dagupan.

Dagupan is known for its tasty ‘bangus’ fish products and its famous Bangus Festival.

As seen in her IG stories, Heart visited Dagupan, Tarlac, and Pampanga on Friday to campaign for her husband Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero who is running for senator this May 2022 elections.

Heart also visited Cebu City’s Carbon Market earlier this month and did pose with market vendors, who were very eager to see her.

She also made a quick stop at a sari-sari store to buy a pack of Golden Sweet Corn, a local chips.

In February, she also gamely accepted a challenge for her to buy from a sari-sari store, as well as eat Filipino street food. /rcg

