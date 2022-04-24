Glass are breaking in Anne Curtis’ ‘pasabog’ video teaser of her  ‘Luv-ANNE’ live concert

CEBU, Philippines—Anne Curtis gave her fans and supporters a teaser for her comeback concert this June 2022.

The singer-actress uploaded a video teaser of her upcoming concert titled “Luv-Anne” on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The teaser showed her walking on the centerstage facing an empty theater, holding her microphone up as she warms up her voice giving fans a hint that she is about to perform on stage.

The teaser also showed some effects of glass breaking into pieces as she begun to sing—an exaggeration of Anne’s voice power that also shows her “kalog” side.

Anne shared her excitement to her followers and thanked them for the support.

“Quite literally, pasabog 💣 😂

So exzited & NERBYOS 🙈 To those who bought their tickets na, THANK YOU! May request ba kayo? 💖🌸🦋 Taraaaaaay! Luv-ANNE na to! There’s no backing out now 🙈,” she wrote as caption to her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

The concert was originally to be livestreamed, but this will now be held before a live audience.

Anne previously announced the concert will instead be held live at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila on June 11.

This marks the end of the actress’ hiatus of more than two years after announcing temporary leave due to her pregnancy.

She gave birth to her now 2-year-old daughter Dahlia in March 2020.

RELATED STORIES

Anne Curtis tells critic: ‘I will continue to sing because I love it’

Anne Curtis shares adorable photos of Dahlia as little weightlifter

Anne Curtis in Canada for ‘AnneKulit’ concert tour

Anne to other nonsingers: Embrace your voice and sing your heart out