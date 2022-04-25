93-1 land swap: Appraisal talks continue between Cebu City and Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 93-1 land swap deal met a slight hiccup as Cebu City and Cebu Province presented a significant difference in the appraisal values of lots needed for the land swap.

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who leads the negotiations for the city, said in a press conference on April 25, 2022, that there was a significant difference in the appraisal value that the city presented with that of the province.

The province has appraised the value of the lots in certain barangays as commercial lots, which the city disputed since most of the lots within a certain block are residential.

“Kanang naa daplin sa dalan, we understand nga commercial na gyod na. Klaro naman, natukuran naman. But kanang naa sa sulod, those are already residential,” said Garcia.

(Those at the side of the road, we understand that is really commercial. It is clear, there are commercial structures built there. But those in the inner portions, those are already residential.)

The difference between the appraisal is so significant that Cebu City has asked Cebu Province to re-appraise the lots so they can agree on a compromise.

Garcia said that the city would be selling the lots to the current occupants as a form of socialized housing and it would be difficult to do for the city if the price of the lot was commercial instead of residential.

“Ibaligya man na nato sa tawo as socialized housing. Ibalik man na nato sa nagpuyo dinha. Kung mahal kaayo ang yuta, unsaon man na nato pagbuhat?” said the councilor.

(We will sell that to the people as socialized housing. We will return that to the residents there. If the price of the land is quite high, how can we do that?)

For now, the ball is in Cebu Province’s court as they reassess the appraised value of the lot according to the city’s requested compromise.

Garcia said once the two parties agree on more or less middle ground on the values of 93-1 lots, the city government could then offer lots at the South Road Properties, North Reclamation Area (NRA), or others to match the value for the swap.

The councilor said that the negotiations would have to continue beyond the May 9 elections at this rate.

However, the city is confident that the deal may be signed before June 30, 2022, when a new administration will take over.

Garcia assures beneficiaries that the lots would soon be distributed once the land swap would be sealed.

/dbs

