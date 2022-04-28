Vista Residences builds a true Cebu address with Suarez Residences Cebu

6000—a zip code to some, but as those in the know will tell, Cebu City is the address of a variety of experiences.

The oldest city in the Philippines, Cebu City has evolved from a thriving port community to an urban metropolis at the heart of the Visayas region. At present, it is the Philippines’ main domestic harbor, docking 80% of local shipping fleets, with Cebu International Port being the largest freight hub in Visayas. This maritime feat has made Philippines the fourth largest shipbuilding country in the world, following China, South Korea, and Japan.

Cebu is home to enduring foundations of Roman Catholicism in the Philippines. Every January, the once capital holds its largest fiesta honoring the country’s oldest Christian artifact, Sto. Niño de Cebu, which the earliest Catholic church, Basilica Minore de Sto. Niño, was named after. The oldest educational institution in the country, University of San Carlos, was also built in the city in 1595.

With Suarez Residences Cebu, efficient functionality and sensible design are carefully considered beside features that are recognizable of the city, making it a true Cebu address to its residents.

This distinct intersection of booming economy and rich history, coupled with Cebu’s expansive white-sand coastlines and bustling city life, is what inspired Vista Residences to build a development in the Queen City of the South, Suarez Residences Cebu. The condominium arm of the Philippines’ largest homebuilder, Vista Land, Vista Residences will build its mixed-use, 29-storey condominium along Gorordo Avenue, after the first Filipino bishop in Cebu, Fr. Juan Bautista Gorordo. The development sits across the Cebu Business Park and is a short walk from Fuente Osmeña Circle and Cebu Provincial Capital, Metro Cebu’s key locations.

Highly accessible to students, young professionals, and new families striking a balance between work and sanctuary, the uniquely designed L-shaped Suarez Residences Cebu will accommodate a mall-in-miniature on its ground and second floors, including retail and commercial shops and restaurants for residents’ and guests’ convenience and enjoyment. The amenities area, which will contain a swimming pool, a gym equipped with top-of-the-line exercise equipment, and an outdoor lounge and viewing deck, will be situated on the fourth floor.

A joint-venture partnership with the Suarez family of Cebu, this condominium will house both hotel and residential sections with the former located on the fifth to 10th floors, and the residential spaces from 11th to 28th floor. Separate lobbies with concierge desks will welcome residents and guests home at the ground and third levels. All floors will be laid out with compact studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom flats. Putting a flourish in this home-in-the-sky experience is the breathtaking 360-degree view of storied Cebu, the bustle of the city center and majestic mountains nearby.

Complementing the thoughtful design process that went into the development of this high-rise marvel is 24/7 state-of-the-art security, three underground parking floors, and intelligent management and building systems.

Suarez Residences Cebu carries over two decades of expertise in space planning and property development and management Vista Residences continuously delivers to its key customers, along with flair for finding accessible locations in the most attractive of locales.

