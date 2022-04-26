Davao Occ. sweeps CDO to win PSL title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Davao Occidental Tigers displayed their dominance in the Cocolife Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Powered By Smart 5G Pearl of the Orient Cup after clinching the inaugural title on Monday evening, April 25, by sweeping the Best-of-Three Finals Series against the Cagayan de Oro Higalas at the University of Southeastern Philippines Gym in Davao City.

The Tigers defeated the Higalas, 76-62, to sweep the series,2-0, in the finals, with Emman Calo leading the team with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Calo was eventually named the “Finals Most Valuable Player” for his superb performance.

His teammates and Mythical Five members Rob Celiz and Gab Dagangon chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively. Celiz grabbed 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal, while Dagangon had two boards, four assists, and one steal.

The Tigers pocketed P2-million cash prize while the Higalas didn’t go empty-handed as they also received P1-million as the league’s runners-up.

Game two last Monday was a complete contrast to the Tigers’ lopsided victory in Game one, where they beat the Higalas by 36 points, 95-59 after the latter put on a good fight until the final buzzer.

The Higalas put on a scare against the Tigers after leading the third period,50-49, with 3:07 left after Ronnel Lastimosa scored nine straight points. Red Cachuela’s put back brought the Higalas the lead.

However, the Tigers quickly answered every shot and managed to regain the lead,56-52, heading into the final period. The Higalas made last efforts in the final period. Still, Calo, Larry Rodriguez, and John Wilson’s scoring blitz kept the Tigers’ comfortable lead and hung on until the final buzzer sounded.

Nicole John Ubalde led the Higalas with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and six steals, while Cachuela and Lastimosa each scored 12.

Cachuela had seven rebounds, while Lastimosa tallied three rebounds for the Higalas’ losing efforts.

BOX SCORES:

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL (76)- Calo 20, Celiz 15, Dagangon 14, Rodriguez 6, Wilson 5, Palencia 5, Palencia 5, Grimaldo 4, Agovida 4, Adormeo 2, Custodio 1.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (62)- Ubalde 19, Lastimosa 12, Cachuela 12, Kwong 10, Saycon 4, Mantilla 2, Jerome Pasia 2, Tayongtong 1.

