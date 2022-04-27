Rama wants Lapulapu Day celebrated in entire Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wants Lapulapu Day celebrated in the entire province of Cebu and not just in Lapu-Lapu City.

Rama said the coverage of the special non-working holiday on this day, April 27, should also be expanded to include other localities here.

Republic Act No. 11040 which President Rodrigo Duterte signed on June 29, 2018 only allowed the declaration of a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City. A special working holiday is implemented in others parts of Cebu and the rest of the country.

In a speech which he delivered during the Cebu City Lapulapu Day celebration at the Plaza Sugbo on Wednesday morning, Rama said, he will lobby for the inclusion of his city and other localities in Cebu in coverage of the special non-working holiday declaration, if he wins in the May 9, 2022 elections.

He said the celebration of this special day should not only be limited to the Oponganons.

“Ang special non-working didto ra sa Lapu-lapu City. It should be the whole Cebu island because there can be no Lapulapu without the whole island of Cebu,” Rama said during his speech.

“Lapulapu is not only owned by Lapu-lapu City. He must already be claimed by all Cebuanos,” said Rama in an interview that followed.

After he gets reelected, Rama said, he will be asking some members of the House of Congress to make the necessary amendments to RA No. 11040.

But he admitted that it would still be up to the national leadership to decide on the matter.

