Lou Dominique Piczon highlights Badian’s hand-woven art in MUPH national costume

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2022 candidate Lou Dominique Piczon showcased Badian’s hand-woven art in her Banig Festival Queen-inspired national costume designed by Danny Booc.

“A modern Filipiniana made of 95-percent banig. A hand-woven art from Badian of Cebu Province,” she wrote on Instagram.

Piczon said that the national costume was inspired by local women in Badian, Cebu, “who have been weaving banig for generations as one of their livelihood.”

“This National Costume showcases the Banig Festival Queen, in her full regalia embellished with wooden beads, abaca ropes, rhinestones and back details depicting the magnificence of Cebu Province,” she added.

The pageant organization released the candidates’ official national costume photos on social media on Tuesday night, April 26. The pageant’s national costume presentation was filmed in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Piczon will represent Cebu Province in this year’s MUPH pageant.

She was among the top 3 winners of the pageant’s Introduction Video Challenge.

Three other Cebu bets, namely Isabel Luche (Mandaue City), Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt (Cebu City), and Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City), advanced to the Top 32 finalists of the pageant.

Miss Universe Philippine title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City will crown her successor on April 30, 2022.

