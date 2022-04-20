President Duterte in Cebu on April 27

CEBU, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will be in Cebu on April 27, 2022 to attend two important events for Mactan Island.

Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan confirmed that the President will attend the closing ceremony of the Quincentennial celebration of the Victory at Mactan.

According to Chan, he only received the confirmation of the president’s attendance on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

“Confirmed siya nga he will be joining us on the celebration of the closing of the 500 years of the Victory at Mactan. Naa siya anang adlawa,” Chan said.

With this, Chan said that the city will implement strict security during the event.

Those who will visit attend the activity who would be a close contact of the president would need to undergo an RT-PCR test to avoid Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection.

They will also undergo antigen tests on the day of the event itself.

This year’s Kadaugan sa Mactan celebration will be open to the public, said Chan.

“We will limit with the capacity on the area. If naay possibility nga mosugwak ang tawo, pangitaan lang nato ug paagi. Seguro we can put LED outside,” he added.

The activity will also be live-streamed on Facebook and other social media platform so that those who can’t attend the activity can still watch via their mobile phones or other gadgets.

CCLEX opens

Meanwhile, Duterte will also personally inaugurate the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on April 27. CCLEX Corporation (CCLEC) confirmed the presence of the President for the historic event.

It can be remembered that Duterte was present during the ground breaking of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project on March 17, 2017, in Cordova town.

While the project was already in the works during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino, III, the construction of the third bridge connecting mainland Cebu to Mactan Island began a year after Duterte’s term started.

“We are happy and honored to have come to this point, opening the biggest infrastructure project in this part of the country. We thank President Duterte for honoring us by being part of this historic event,” said Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

Work on the CCLEX started on July 5, 2018, with ceremonies marking the beginning of civil works. It is MPTC’s first toll road project outside Luzon.

CCLEX has a design speed of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) and a navigational clearance or height of 52 meters to allow

large vessels to pass underneath the bridge.

“Our company is happy to complete this project and contribute to the economic development of the southern Philippines,” said MPTC President and CEO Rodrigo Franco.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Pedestrians, cyclists free to use CCLEX

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy