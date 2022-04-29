The first thing we often ask someone when we meet them, right after we learn their name, is “where do you live?” which is also synonymous to “where is home for you?”. Home is one of the most beautiful words in the English language. It is where we rest our tired bodies and where our weary souls have a sanctuary to recharge in. It is a sense of peace on a cozy, rainy day as we pull up into the driveway, greeted by our family, and perhaps our pets. It’s a baby asleep in our arms, a delicious breakfast wafting from the kitchen, a meaningful conversation over dinner, and where we can be ourselves without the fear of being judged. Home has taken on different meanings for different people, but its comforts are defined by these simple, blissful moments. There’s no place like it.

Buying a home means building a community, a place where every member enjoys a sense of belonging, a feeling that they matter to one another and to the group, and a shared faith that their needs are met through commitment. Camella, the most trusted and preferred housing brand in the Philippines, has been building homes and growing communities for the past 45 years. A proud member of the leading integrated property developer, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc., Camella has bolstered its stance in the real estate industry through housing projects in key locations nationwide. With almost five decades of expertise in the housing industry, it has entrenched itself as the true Filipino brand.

Home is where the rags of your life are turned

into quilts, where a few extra pounds are embraced

as “more of you to love”, and where families

make meaningful memories, and relationships are made

to last a lifetime. These are the reasons why Camella keeps building.

This year, the company continues to conduct breakthrough trends and innovations as it considers 2022 as another year to tirelessly fulfill its commitment to provide Filipinos opportunities for home ownership. But how can the company be bullish in its goals despite the crisis? Why has Camella remained a leader even after more than four decades? What is the secret behind its unparalleled success?

Camella symbolizes family

A house is a shrine to homes. Ask an average Filipino parent about their dreams for the family, and “our own home” will most likely be the answer. A home is every Filipino’s dream and a trophy for all the years of hard work. Camella has been helping countless Filipino families realize their dream of owning a home in communities that give them and their loved ones, convenience, safety, and security.

Since its inception in August 1977, the humble gravel and sand business refueled its vision to provide Filipino families with mid-priced quality housing. It was from this dream that Camella was born. From modest beginnings, it has bloomed across the nation with a multitude of vertical villages and communities that hardworking Filipinos need.

Looking back to its very first Overseas Filipino Worker homebuyer who invested his hard-earned money in a well-built, quality yet mid-priced home, Camella has always championed every hardworking Filipino and values their dreams by giving them the kind of family sanctuary they deserve. Camella has set standards in quality and service that serve the needs of its buyers and their loved ones. Properties are built with every family on top of mind thus, they feature spacious clubhouses that function as venues for intimate gatherings, and grand reunions. There are swimming pools, pocket gardens, a playground, sports facilities, and other features that can be enjoyed together with loved ones.

It has 45 years of expertise and solid experience

Statistics show that the life expectancy of any business is volatile. Bill Carmody of Inc.com said that 96% of businesses, in general, fail within 10 years and it is undeniable how some construction companies and developers merely survive past their fifth year, according to Success Harbor. The average lifespan of a company is disheartening, and exacerbated by the pandemic which impacted all industries, it is somehow predictable and unsurprising for businesses to fold up. However, Camella has not only survived, but thrived, despite the global and national crises, industry pitfalls and demoralizing circumstances, as it marks another milestone this year with its ‘Sapphire anniversary’. Aptly, Sapphire is a symbol of endurance and longevity.

Camella has been building homes and vertical villages for Filipino families––designed to be the places where their greatest dreams become real, and their most significant memories are born. For 45 years, it has reached farther across the country than any other property developer, creating homes, and fulfilling dream houses of Filipinos, thus, rightfully earning the moniker most trusted real estate brand.

Strategic regional expansion

Camella welcomes 2022 with optimism and a 10-development expansion program across the islands.

Leading its national expansion campaign are Camella Santa Rosa, in the first-class municipality of Nueva Ecija, and Camella Alta Santiago, situated in the coastal province of Isabela. Immediately following are its counterparts in Mega South, with expansion projects in Camella Quezon and Camella Verano San Juan in Batangas City. Dasmarinas City, known as the “University Capital of Cavite”, will be the site of the soon-to-open exclusive community called Camella Praverde. Identified as one of the most competitive cities in the country today, Dasmarinas also plays host to vital economic zones in the province, Cavite Industrial Estates (FCIE), Molave Compound, and Dasmariñas Technopark.

The company also breaks new grounds in Mindanao with the unveiling of its Camella Trails in General Santos City and Camella Zamboanga in the Zamboanga Peninsula. Further strengthening its portfolio of condominium developments, is the construction of additional towers for Camella Manors in Lipa Batangas, Camella Manors Verdant in the country’s premier vacation destination of Palawan, and Camella Manors Frontera, located at the city center of Davao. The continuous expansions in these key areas is a testimony of how Camella reaches out to Filipino families and provides them with easier access to home ownership with options for the mid-market segment at various price points.

Camella’s brand pillars

Camella longevity is founded on the company’s five brand pillars: Dream Communities, Convenience and Accessibility, Safety and Security, Wise Investment, and Value for Money. Everything the company does, builds, and takes through its day-to-day decisions are based on, framed by, and centered on these five significant aspirations.

Because it values Dream Communities, each development is a themed neighborhood that features the best landscapes from all over the world. Each development it creates is beset with tranquil scenery as it believes that more than a house, a home is a beautiful community. All developments boast of Convenience and Accessibility, as they are created along the veins and around the heart of progressive cities, where families could live comfortably in peaceful, convenient, and accessible ideal locations. Family homes, townhouses, and condominiums are usually within urban hubs or in the periphery of CBDs, so every homeowner has easy access to transportation hubs, shopping areas, and essential establishments like schools, hospitals, markets, and places of worship.

Safety and Security is paramount to all Camella townships because its goal is to offer homes where families can dwell with peace of mind, a proof that it understands how families need a safe space. In Camella, homeowners are ensured of gated communities with round-the-clock security, and efficient property management so they can certainly let their guards down and enjoy a life that is worry-free. Every property bought is a Wise Investment that grows as the family grows, something that appreciates in value with every moment spent together at home. Camella offers the best Value for Money homes that give families the best environment, space, and amenities. As they uphold your love for your family and respect the hard-earned money that you have put in, it gives you back the outstanding value, and incomparable elevated lifestyle that you have dreamed of for your loved ones.

After 45 years, Camella remains unwavering in its desire to relentlessly provide Filipino families their dream houses and is touted to be the property developer with the widest geographic reach. To date, it has built communities in 47 provinces and 149 key cities and municipalities nationwide, providing mid-priced, quality housing to over half a million Filipino families.

Beyond houses, the company has provided homes to Filipino families who ought to have their dreams come true, and their lives improved—whether it is in a quaint single home, cozy town houses, or a themed vertical village. Home means predictability in an uncertain world. It is everyone's soft place to land. These are the reasons why Camella keeps building.

Indeed, the company has become the ‘home’ that it has been developing over years. And just like home, there’s simply no place like Camella.

