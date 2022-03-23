4.5

That’s the number of decades Camella has been building homes and vertical villages for Filipino families––designed to be the places where their greatest dreams become real and their most significant memories are born.

For four and a half decades we have reached farther across the country than any other property developer, creating homes and constructing tomorrows in whatever place our customers hope to live.

In those 45 years, we have become the largest and most trusted real estate brand… and we believe that it’s because, for 45 years, we’ve been building for you.

35%

That’s how many, or rather how few, construction companies survive past their fifth year, according to Success Harbor. According to Bill Carmody of Inc.com, 96% of businesses fail in 10 years. As the years go by the numbers become even more discouraging. Michael T. Dean of Financial Edge claims, “Only 25% of new businesses make it to 15 years or more,” and US Bureau of Labor data shows that “about 21% make it to their 20th anniversary.”

At 45 years, Camella is among the minority that dodged the industry’s pitfalls and misfortunes. We have survived the statistics, and we’d like to thank you for that.

08.18.77

Our birthday. What began as a gravel and sand business further gained steam as it was fed by the dream to provide Filipino families with affordable and good quality housing. It was from this dream that Camella was born. From humble beginnings this dream has become our mission, and within 45 years that mission has bloomed across the nation with a multitude of vertical villages and communities that hardworking Filipinos need and deserve.

Our very first customer was an Overseas Filipino Worker––who else could be more deserving of a good quality, yet, mid-priced home in a beautifully designed enclave? They are modern-day heroes who have earned our respect with their sacrifice and hard work.

5

We believe that a reason for our longevity is our five brand pillars. Everything we do, build, and take through our day-to-day are based upon, framed by, and focused on these five aspirations: Dream Communities, Convenience and Accessibility, Safety and Security, Wise Investment, and Value for Money.

47

The number of provinces that boast a “Camella.” To date, we have developed communities in 47 Philippine provinces making our company the property developer with the widest geographic reach. We purposely and purposefully choose to reach farther across the country than any other property developer because we understand the ties Filipinos have with the places where they were born, grew up, or created their most beautiful memories. We build homes wherever our families dream of setting down their roots and finding their forevers. We believe that is key to our mission. We are not stopping at 47.

149

That’s how many key cities and municipalities we have created communities in. Beyond reaching farther across the Philippines, we also feel we owe it to our families to allow them access to necessities and recreation they need to live fully. This is why our communities are located either within urban hubs or on the periphery of central business districts in the country’s key cities and municipalities. Our communities always have easy access to transportation hubs and essential establishments like schools, hospitals, markets, and places of worship.

500,000+

Over half a million families live in a Camella home. Our 45 years have allowed us to shelter at least that many Filipino families in a home and community they’ve dreamed of and worked so hard for. Whether they are beautiful single homes, cozy town houses, or even themed vertical villages, they are someone’s dream come true. More than individual residences, our communities with their delightfully landscaped parks and walks, winding paths, clubhouses and function halls, play courts and playgrounds have been the setting for many a child’s first steps, family celebrations, pocket vacations, friendly competitions, bonding moments, whispered secrets, cookouts and cook fests, forever friendships, and even falling in love. We truly believe that knowing we made that possible is the best part of our job.

NUMBERLESS

Memories to last the generations. After everything that these 45 years past has brought, the most beautiful thing Camella has created in those four decades and a half are the countless irreplaceable and unforgettable memories that will forever exist in the hearts and minds of our Camella families. The memories born in each home and community, hung on the many walls, scribbled into numerous notebooks, saved on phones, and tucked away into countless minds to be cherished throughout time, and through many generations.

In 45 years, Camella has built and developed mid-priced, quality homes in beautifully designed communities far across the country, for Filipino families who deserve to have their dreams made real and their lives uplifted. In 45 years, Camella has also been the place where the most exquisite memories have been, and continue, to be created.

That’s exactly why we’re here, and that is exactly why we’ll keep on building.

