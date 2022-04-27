Kathryn to Daniel on 27th birthday: ‘there’s no better rhythm than when we’re dancing TOGETHER’

CEBU, Philippines—Kathryn Bernardo took to Instagram to greet her long-time boyfriend actor Daniel Padilla.
On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Kathryn uploaded a video of her dancing with Daniel on a yacht.
“Dancing through life with you and enjoying every single step. Remember that you and I are always in sync, and no matter what the music is, there’s no better rhythm than when we’re dancing TOGETHER. 🖤
Happy birthday to my person. 🌻 ,” Kathryn wrote as a caption.
She also posted a sweet photo of them looking eye to eye while both wearing a sweet smile on their faces.
Daniel turned 27 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. /rcg
