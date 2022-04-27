Kathryn to Daniel on 27th birthday: ‘there’s no better rhythm than when we’re dancing TOGETHER’

CEBU, Philippines—Kathryn Bernardo took to Instagram to greet her long-time boyfriend actor Daniel Padilla.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Kathryn uploaded a video of her dancing with Daniel on a yacht.

“Dancing through life with you and enjoying every single step. Remember that you and I are always in sync, and no matter what the music is, there’s no better rhythm than when we’re dancing TOGETHER. 🖤

Happy birthday to my person. 🌻 ,” Kathryn wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

She also posted a sweet photo of them looking eye to eye while both wearing a sweet smile on their faces.

Daniel turned 27 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Kathryn Bernardo on date with Daniel Padilla: My heart (and tummy) is full

READ: How Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla kept 8th anniversary ‘simple’ amid COVID-19