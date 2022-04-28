Pagasa: LPA-induced rain, flash floods possible in Vis-Min

MANILA, Philippines – Flash floods and landslides are possible in Palawan and parts of the Visayas and Mindanao due to moderate to at times heavy rains that may be triggered by a low pressure area (LPA) and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau warned on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was spotted 220 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga City as of 3 a.m.

It is embedded along the ITCZ, where winds coming from the northern and southern hemisphere converge, bringing clouds that cause rain in affected areas.

Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the LPA and the ITCZ are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

“Pinapaalalahanan po natin ‘yung mga kababayan natin na mag-ingat pa rin po at maging alerto sa posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa, dahil mayroon pa rin po tayong posibilidad ng katamtaman hanggang sa kung minsan ay malalakas na pag-ulan,” she said of the possible effects of the LPA and the ITCZ.

(We are reminding the public to be careful and be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides because moderate to at times heavy rains are still possible.)

Meanwhile, generally fair weather is expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Castañeda said warm weather is expected in Luzon especially at noon time, but isolated rain showers are also possibl in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.

She urged Luzon residents to limit outdoor activities, remain adequately hydrated and take other precautionary measures against extreme heat.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

