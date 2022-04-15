Pagasa: Fair, hot and humid Good Friday weather

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather will prevail on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, as Typhoon Malakas (formerly Basyang) continues to move away from the Philippine area of responsibility, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said in its latest weather update that the typhoon was last spotted 1,935 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and will have no direct effect on the country’s weather as it moves away from PAR.

“Within 24 hours, makakaranas po tayo ng magandang panahon, medyo mainit at maalinsangan,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(In the next 24 hours, we will experience fair weather. It will be hot and humid.)

“Ang mga pag-ulan na mararanasan ay mga isolated lamang na rain showers especially pag hapon o gabi, ‘yung pulo-pulong panandaliang pag-ulan all throughout the country,” he added.

(There will be isolated rain showers especially in the afternoon and evening.)

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities / areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

