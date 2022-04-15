Pagasa: Fair, hot and humid Good Friday weather
MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather will prevail on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, as Typhoon Malakas (formerly Basyang) continues to move away from the Philippine area of responsibility, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa said in its latest weather update that the typhoon was last spotted 1,935 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and will have no direct effect on the country’s weather as it moves away from PAR.
“Within 24 hours, makakaranas po tayo ng magandang panahon, medyo mainit at maalinsangan,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.
(In the next 24 hours, we will experience fair weather. It will be hot and humid.)
“Ang mga pag-ulan na mararanasan ay mga isolated lamang na rain showers especially pag hapon o gabi, ‘yung pulo-pulong panandaliang pag-ulan all throughout the country,” he added.
(There will be isolated rain showers especially in the afternoon and evening.)
Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities / areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 23 to 34 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 22 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
