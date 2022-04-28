LTFRB-7 to Libreng Sakay buses, modern jeeps: Pick up passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) warns buses and modern jeepneys commissioned for Libreng Sakay to pick up passengers.

This is after complaints have reached to the LTRFB-7 that these buses that were paid P54 pesos per kilometer travelled during their shifts are not properly picking up passengers when the purpose of their contracts is to ferry these passengers to their different routes.

Montealto said that there were various reasons why a Libreng Sakay might not be picking up passengers.

Most likely, these modern jeeps are refusing passengers who are flagging them down in areas where the jeepneys are not allowed to stop.

“Ang atong mga Libreng Sakay kinahanglan mosunod sa designated jeepney stop. So kung nipara pud ang pasahero bisan asa, dili pwede mohunong ang bus kay madakpan sila,” said LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr.

(Our Free Rides would need to follow the designated jeepney stop. So if the passenger would flag the jeepney just anywhere, the jeepney won’t stop because they will be apprehended.)

Montealto has noted that along Gorordo Street and along the Capitol area, the public have a tendency to flag buses anywhere even outside the designated stops.

However, Montealto also noted that there were buses that did not stop for passengers even in the designated stops.

With this, Montealto said he would be calling the operators to discuss these concerns.

“Ako mismo nakawitness. Moagi man ko nya makabantay ko nga dili man ni sila manghunong,” said the regional director.

(I, myself, witnessed this. I would pass by some areas and I noticed that these jeepneys would not stop at the designated stops.)

The LTFRB-7 is concerned about this development because in this Libreng Sakay each unit was paid around P50 pesos per kilometer.

The purpose of the servicing contract is to provide enough transportation to workers and commuters.

There are currently at least 54 Libreng Sakay Units traversing Metro Cebu.

If these commissioned operators are not doing their purpose, they may lose their contract.

“Moagi silag due process pero kung mapamatudan, mapugos tag undang sa ilang kontrata,” said Montealto.

(They pass through a process but if this will be proven, then we will be forced to end the contract.)

LTFRB-7 urged operators to load passengers to serve their proper purpose as to why they were contracted in the first place.

For now, Montealto will be meeting operators to address the concerns.

