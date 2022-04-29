Johndorf Tower topped off

Johndorf Tower was topped off last April 28, 2022, confirming Johndorf Ventures Corporation’s (JVC) legacy and its expansion into the Visayas. The building is the first of its kind in the company’s portfolio, geared towards addressing the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable office spaces.

The topping-off ceremony was held at the project site between Mindanao Avenue and the Biliran Loop of the Cebu Business Park. Leading the event with the company’s executives and project partners were JVC Executive Vice-President Norma Li and Managing Director Frances Lim.

JVC has a 36-year history of developing high-quality, reasonably-priced homes in well-planned communities.

“The JVC Tower is uniquely attractive and will be completed at just the right time, pointing to an LPC study indicating a surge in demand for office spaces in areas like Cebu as workers return to live work environments,” says David Leechiu, who heads Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC), a major partner.

According to the 2022 Philippine Property Outlook, non-business process outsourcing (BPO) office deals rose by 2 percent in the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020.

It also predicted that future-proofing office towers will be important after 2022. In response to the pandemic, office buildings are being built with characteristics such as improved ventilation systems, sanitation stations, and better natural lighting.

Its first commercial high-rise, Johndorf Tower will be IVC’s regional headquarters. It will also house the offices of domestic and international corporations, particularly in the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry.

Offices will be distributed over 11 of the tower’s 21 storeys. Five other levels are dedicated to podium parking. There will be retail outlets at the ground floor and a service deck for tenants.

“Johndorf Tower is a testament to our growth and continuing legacy. It cements our commitment to actively participate in Cebu’s effervescent economy and showcases our corporate values of integrity, innovation, and quality service,” JVC Managing Director Frances Abegail Lim said.

Construction Director Raymond Wilson Lim expressed confidence in the “distinct advantages” of the Grade A building’s “hardware,” namely, prime location, superior construction standards, five-passenger elevators, 100% backup power and water supply, multiple telco providers and top-of-the-line amenities. “Just as impressive,” ” he added, “are the building’s credentials which include a Gold pre-certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) System of the U.S. Green Building Council, accreditation as a Special Economic Zone of the Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA) and reliable property management.”

The building is positioned at the heart of Cebu City’s central business district, a few steps from The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu. It is built with the combined expertise of trusted names in property development and management, among them Jose Siao Ling and Associates, Monocrete Solutions, Inc., Design Coordinates, Jones Lang La Salle, Inc., and LPC.

LEED certification indicates that the projected 3,000 employees and locators who will be working at Johndorf Tower will have healthier workspaces. It also assures locators of lower carbon emissions and energy efficiency. Such conditions promote higher productivity and cost savings.

Special Economic Zone status, on the other hand, grants tenants tax holidays and duty-free importation of equipment and raw materials subject to PEZA regulations.

It has created 30 different communities in Davao, Cagayan de Oro, lligan, Butuan and Cebu. The company is launching more residential mixed-use projects within the year.

