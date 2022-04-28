Johndorf Tower nears completion

Veteran real property developer Johndorf Ventures Corporation (JVC) projects the completion of its 21-story Johndorf Tower, its corporate headquarters in the Visayas, within 2022 and ready for occupancy by the second quarter of 2023.

Aside from embodying the company’s commitment to the growth of the VisMin economy, the tower is pre-certified Gold – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Leed), a globally-recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

It has a total of 17, 860 sq. m. of leasable office spaces. Global and homegrown brands, as well as businesses, are ready to make Johndorf Tower located at the Cebu Business Park their next prestigious address.

Its partners in the industry celebrate this milestone with Johndorf Ventures Corporation (JVC).

From Liberty Land Corporation

From Hausplus Ventures Inc.

ADVERTORIAL