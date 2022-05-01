LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez powerful walk for MUPH coronation night

CEBU, Philippines —Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez once again made history as she pulled off a powerful look in her walk on the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 stage on Saturday, April 30.

Instead of wearing a luxurious long gown, the Cebuana beauty queen wore a black Tuxedo suit by designer Francis Libiran.

“Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez (@beatriceluigigmz) is an androgynous stunner wearing #FrancisLibiranBespoke in wool brocade,” designer Libiran wrote on Instagram.

Gomez passed the crown to the new Miss Universe Philippines Silvia Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City on Saturday night, The coronation rites concluded close to midnight.

Cortesi will represent the country in the next Miss Universe tilt.

Last year, Gomez finished among the Top 5 finalists of the international pageant. /rcg