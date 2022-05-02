Primary Homes Inc. (PHI) launches its 4th residential project for the Royal Palms series in Bohol

After the success of Royal Palms Uno, Dos, and Tres, Primary Homes Inc. (PHI) has launched its fourth project in the Royal Palms series in Panglao Island, Bohol, on April 30, 2022.

After 10 years since the premier developer launched its first project in Bohol, PHI will once again bring another epitome of world-class residences at an affordable price through Royal Palms Quatro. This new development brings in a total of 183 house and lot units to cater to Boholanos’ growing needs for quality homes.

PHI executives spearheaded the launching ceremony, including Marketing Manager Michelle Cutang, Vice President for Sales and Marketing Ramero Espina, President Architect Stephen Charles Liu, Sales Operations Head Francis Icamen, and Customer Relationship Management Head Jenita Sales.

Contemporary resort-style community

The residential project, which is worth P800 million, is a place where you can make your dream home a reality. It has been master-planned to merge ambiance with exclusivity and convenience.

READ MORE: PrimaryHomes Breaks Ground 11.4-hectare Project in Toledo

Its strategic location in Barangay Biking, Dauis, where Panglao Island’s revered white sand beaches are situated, makes the project easily accessible for those, who would want to go to world-class beaches, the new airport, schools, churches, and commercial centers.

Bohol, a first-class province with 47 municipalities and one city, draws a big part of its revenues from overseas Filipino workers (OFW) remittances, mostly from the maritime, medical, and industrial sectors.







As one of the country’s premier tourism destinations for local and international travelers, it is also predominantly a tourism service economy. Other revenue sources for Bohol are agriculture and local businesses.

Well-planned house designs

The project, which is a home in an island paradise, offers premium living to residents with complete contemporary resort-type amenities that are great for wellness and family bonding, like a swimming pool, club house, gym, and playground.

As the project is developed by the most reliable partner in the real estate industry, houses are finished and built with high-quality materials and features. This secured community will offer single detached units ranging from 56 sq.m. to 194 sq. m. with unit prices from P3 million to P9 million.

READ MORE: PrimaryHomes set for turnover of condo units near SRP area

The Royal Palms Panglao Quatro features well-planned house designs perfect for every Filipino family. The smaller one-storey Hidalgo Royale and Turriano units are ideal for first home buyers, newlyweds and starting families. A bigger one-storey Hermoso unit features space continuity perfect for empty-nesters. Palacios Grande and Hermoso Grande are two-storey units that offer highly-functional spaces suited for growing families.

“Our Royal Palms series features a vibrant community with units designed to address varying needs of families from different life stages,” Espina said.



“Located in an island paradise, Royal Palms Quatro would also be an ideal retirement home,” he added.

Your reliable partner

With Primary Homes’ track record in property development and construction, Primary Homes developments offer high appraisal value and returns on investment, making them a perfect choice to live or invest in. PHI offers flexible financing options and terms to make it easy for buyers to get their dream house.

Your desire to live in a tropical paradise is achievable in Royal Palms Quatro.

Royal Palms Quatro model units are available for viewing daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information about Royal Palms Quatro, visit www.primaryhomes.com.

/dbs