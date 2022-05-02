Cebu Chooks led by Tallo tops FIBA 3×3 hoops in Laguna

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano crafty guard and world-ranked 3×3 player Mac Tallo led the Cebu Chooks in beating the Sansar MMC Energy,17-15, to top the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest, last April 30, 2022, at the Ayala Malls Solenad Activity Center in Laguna.

Tallo, who is the top-ranked Filipino 3×3 player, nailed eight points, including the two-point dagger from the left wing to give them the lead,15-14, and most importantly, the momentum as time winded down during the match.

The 28-year-old, two-time Cesafi MVP would, later on, hit the dagger with 1:16 left, eventually settling the final count as the opposition could not find the mark.

Cebu Chooks’ victory and Sansar will be heading to the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters on May 28-29 at SM Megamall.

“Sobrang sarap! Dadalhin namin ang momentum na ito sa Manila Masters. Fifteen-percent pa lang ito sa totoong goal namin,” said Tallo.

(It is so sweet! We will bring this momentum to the Manila Masters. This is just 15 percent of our true goal.)

“The team deserved this after everything they went through for the past two years,” said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas head trainer Aldin Ayo. “But there are still more games to be won. This is just the start for the team.”

Mike Harry Nzesseu chipped in seven points, while another Cebuano, Zach Huang who is the team’s defensive anchor, scored two points.

Cebu Chooks also pocketed US$10,000 by lording over the Level 8 FIBA 3×3 Tournament.

Cebu Chooks have become the first Philippine team in a long while to win a gold medal in the FIBA 3×3 Pro Circuit, or since the all-pro Manila West defeated Doha to conquer the World Tour Manila Masters back in 2014.

“Coach Ayo always reminds us to take it one game at a time. And we will keep that mindset wherever we will go,” offered Nzeusseu, whose side concluded the Asia Pacific Super Quest unscathed with a 5-0 overall record.

Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar finished with nine points to lead Sansar, who couldn’t solve the Cebu puzzle as they lost to the same team in the pool stage.

Anand Ariunbold backed him up with four points, while Sukhbat Batzorig and Gansukh Avarzed scored one each in the defeat.

Sansar went home with US$5,000 for placing second.

The Scores:

Cebu 17 – Tallo 8, Nzeusseu 7, Huang 2, Ramirez 0.

Sansar 15 – Onolbaatar 9, Ariunbold 4, Batzorig 1, Avarzed 1

RELATED STORIES

Eight teams to compete for Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 hoops on April 30

Cebu Chooks to compete in 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest

Cebu, Manila to host 2 legs of FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters tourney

Carlos of Manila Chooks TM bags FIBA 3×3 World Tour slam dunk title in UAE

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy