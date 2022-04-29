Eight teams to compete for Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 hoops on April 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of eight teams including three local squads will battle in the one-day 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest which will happen on Saturday, April 30, at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Among the eight teams are five foreign teams that add excitement to the entire tournament. The action will be divided into two pools for the main draw with home team Manila Chooks vying in Pool A with Mongolia’s Zaisan MMC Energy, Australia’s Melbourne Hoop City, and Japan’s Tokyo Dime.

Meanwhile, the country’s top 3×3 team in Cebu Chooks will face Mongolia’s Sansar MMC Energy, Indonesia’s Tangerang, and Butuan Chooks in Pool B.

The country’s No. 1 3×3 squad will be tasked to defend our home court, and the team looks prepared to do so. The team is headed by two Cebuano cagers in Mac Tallo and Zach Huang along with teammates Brandon Ramirez and Mike Harry Nzeusseu.

The team which has been training for the past couple of months will be under the supervision of renowned coach Aldin Ayo. This team was last seen in action during the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest last March 31.

During the tournament, they showed a glimpse of their potential when they won over Chicago, 21-15, and gave the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Riga of Latvia before bowing down,17-21.

Expected to lead the charge for the Filipinos will be Tallo, the Cebuano crafty guard who is the country’s highest-ranked 3×3 player. Tallo is ranked 175th in the FIBA 3×3 world rankings.

Sansar is the older of the two Mongolian teams joining the Asia Pacific Super Quest. The team will be led by 21-year-old Sukhbat Batzorig, who at 148th in the FIBA world rankings is the second highest-ranked player in the competition next only to his compatriot, Gantsolmon. Joining Batzorig are Anand Aruinbold, Enkhbaatar Onolbaatar, and Gansukh Avarzed.

Tangerang will be parading the same line-up that carried the name of the Indonesia Patriots A which won the Asean Basketball League 3×3 International Champion’s Cup last April 17. Composing the team are 6-foot-5 Jamarr Johnson, Surliyadin Itun, Sandy Aziz, and Oki Wira Sanjaya.

Meanwhile, the other local 3×3 squad will be Butuan. It is comprised of Alvin Baetiong, Jonjon Gabriel, Joshua Webb, and Ron Dennison.

Meanwhile, Manila Chooks will field in the older veteran players among the three local squads. The team is comprised of two reliable bigs in 6-foot-9 former Ateneo Blue Eagle Chibueze Ike and 6-foot-5 Dennis Santos and two veterans in Mark Yee and Chico Lanete.

Other squads that will strut their wares for tomorrow’s games are Gan-Erdene of Mongolia, Tokyo Dime of Japan, and Melbourne Hoop City of Australia.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Chooks to compete in 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest

Cebu, Manila to host 2 legs of FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters tourney

Carlos of Manila Chooks TM bags FIBA 3×3 World Tour slam dunk title in UAE

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy