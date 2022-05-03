MCWD turns to desalinated water to address supply shortage

By: Doris C. Bongcac May 03,2022 - 09:56 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) is considering the possibility of buying desalinated water to address the gap between its current supply and the actual demand of consumers in its franchise area.

At present, MCWD only produces 240,000 cubic meters of water per day from 138 wells and private suppliers. Their daily production is only 32 percent of Metro Cebu’s total water demand.

In an advisory, MCWD said that they were looking for at least three suppliers of desalinated water. One should be located in Cebu City’s south district while the second one should be in Mandue City.

They want the third supplier to be based in Consolacion town.

“The three desalination projects will bring about a significant increase in MCWD’s total supply. The water district targets to serve up to 70 percent of the total demand in 10 years,” MCWD said.

The MCWD franchise area includes the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay and Lapu-Lapu and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Cordova.

MCWD said in its advisory that the procurement of desalinated water “will be done through competitive bidding” as mandated by RA 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.”

“The desalinated bulk water supply contracts will have a validity of 25 years and each of the three winning suppliers from the three areas must be able to supply 10,000 cubic meters of water in the first year and 25,000 cubic meters in the succeeding years until the contract expires,” a portion of the advisory read.

“The winning suppliers must ensure that they can deliver sustainable and reliable supply to MCWD throughout the contract duration,” it added.

Interested bidders are advised to visit or call the MCWD Corporate Planning Department at 2548434 local 504 or 505 for inquiries.

