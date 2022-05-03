DSWD-7 to public: Beware of of scammers using agency’s name

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has warned the public against unscrupulous individuals who distribute forms to be filled out for the distribution of financial assistance.

Leah Quintana, information officer of DSWD-7, said that especially in this election period, where some individuals would be using the name of the agency or politicians to take advantage and ask their victims for an amount of money.

“Ayaw gyud mo og too, kay basin og kadugayan ilad nana sa inyo. Kay basin kadugayan mangayo nana sa inyo,” Quintana said.

(Don’t believe them because later you will be duped. Because later they will ask money from you.)

She said that some individuals were promising their victims to receive P5,000 to P10,000 after they fill out the form.

But later on, Quintana said, that they would ask their victims for payment as a processing fee.

She revealed that they already received reports of some people who were victimized by this kind of fraud.

Quintana advised the public to always verify this information by visiting their staff at their municipal or city Social Welfare and Development Offices.

She said that if someone would visit their house and introduce themselves as DSWD personnel, always ask for their IDs.

DSWD-7 personnel also always wear a red vest with a DSWD logo on the back.

Aside from this, Quintana also warns the public not to share fake news online, especially if the source of the information was unverified or not coming from an official website or account of the agency.

“Stop sharing this information kay daghan unya ang makabasa, daghan ang mailad,” she added.

(Stop sharing this kind of information (fake news) because many might read it, and many might be duped.)

She said that they already reported to their central office these websites and accounts that shared fake information online.

