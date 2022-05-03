El Shaddai endorses Legarda’s Senate bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The influential Catholic charismatic group El Shaddai has strongly endorsed the senatorial bid of former senator and current House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda.

The endorsement came as Legarda took the top spot anew in the latest Pulso ng Pilipino survey on voters’ preference among the 64 candidates for a Senate seat.

In response to El Shaddai’s endorsement announced recently by its leader Bro. Mike Velarde, Legarda expressed gratitude to all members of the country’s largest Catholic charismatic organization.

“Ang inyong tiwala ay napakahalaga sa akin dahil nagpapatunay lamang ito na bilang public servant sa loob ng dalawampung taon ay nagampanan ko nang maayos ang aking tungkullin sa taumbayan,” the comebacking senator said.

Legarda added: “Maraming maraming salamat sa dasal, suporta at pag-gabay! Makakaasa po kayo sa kalidad ng serbisyong aking patuloy na ibibigay para sa pagbangon ng bansa sa pandemya at kahirapan.”

Earlier, the non-commissioned Pulso ng Pilipino survey conducted from April 4 to 15 showed Legarda as the top choice among 2,440 respondents polled from the National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao Regions.

The comebacking senator and current Antique congresswoman registered a high 60 percent, edging Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero who placed second with 58 percent.

Recent poll surveys conducted by various polling organizations like Pulse Asia and OCTAResearch ranked Legarda’s in first or second place, indicative of a strong showing in the coming May 9 polls.

Aside from El Shaddai’s endorsement, Legarda was also included in the list of senatorial aspirants being supported by the One Bangsamoro Movement.

In a statement coinciding with the Muslim celebration of Eid’el Fitr, One Bangsa said its leaders and more than one million members throughout the archipelago formed alliances with Muslim Youth Organizations and Muslim Traders Association to strongly support 12 candidates they picked to lead the next batch of senators which include Legarda. /rcg

ALSO READ:

