SITG to convene on cop ambush, vows to expedite probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Special Investigative Task Force (SITG) will be convening on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the hopes of shedding light on the recent ambush involving a controversial cop in Barangay Mabolo last May 1.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said members of the SITG are expected to meet on Wednesday to expedite investigations of the ambush of Police Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Barandog and his wife, Yvonne Cania-Barandog.

Among the group’s agenda is to present the evidence they gathered in order to give investigators leads in identifying the gunmen.

“Mag convene ang SITG today… Different agencies mutambong like ang SOCO (Scene of Crime Operatives) which will now present all the present the evidence they have,” Parilla told reporters.

“So far, wala pa tay lead. But magdepend ni unya sa pagconvene sa SITG kung asa na gyud ang investigations dapit,” he added.

The police earlier ruled out politics and elections as possible motives behind the ambush of the Barandogs that occurred along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo on Sunday evening, May 1.

Yvonne, the former administrator of the Cebu City Hospital and ex-barangay captain of Calamba, is running as first nominee for the Samahan ng Totoong Larong may Puso (STL) partylist.

In the meantime, Parilla said the couple is still confined in the hospital.

“Wala pa tay official medical bulletin nadawat so we’re waiting for the family ni (Chuck) Barandog if ever naay bulletin na gihatag ang doctor,” he said.

Chuck sustained at least 11 gunshot wounds. As of May 3, investigators said that while he is no longer in critical condition, he remains unstable and needs further treatment.

His wife, on the other hand, is already in stable condition.

The police also did not recommend placing Cebu City under the list of Election Watchlist Areas (ERAs) due to the incident.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City Police: Mabolo ambush not election-related

SITG created to investigate ambush of cop in Cebu City

Rama tells police to conduct deeper probe into Mabolo ambush

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy