A reminder to voters: Approach only official Comelec partners for assistance in precincts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu City is urging voters to approach only official Comelec partners outside voting precincts for assistance.

Marilou Paredes, the acting officer of the South District, said this since it has been a practice that political parties would put up centers for voter assistance outside voting centers on election day.

Comelec discourages this practice because parties could take advantage of this and campaign through these centers undetected.

The best and most objective way is to approach the Comelec assistance centers to ensure that the voters get the right information about their precincts.

“Of course mas maayo sa atong centers because non-partisan man gud. Basin sayop nga information ang ilang mahatag,” said Paredes.

(Of course it’s better to ask our centers because they are non-partisan. The political parties’ center may give the wrong information.)

Paredes is also reminding candidates about election violations on election day.

Candidates are reminded that they are not allowed to campaign inside the precincts or even outside. The campaign period ends on May 7, 2022, and any form of the campaigning after that day is already considered an election violation.

Candidates are also not allowed to wear campaign t-shirts or roam around the voting centers greeting voters.

Supporters are also encouraged not to join their candidates into the polling precincts to avoid crowding.

