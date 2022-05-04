“No vote, no cash aid” for seniors in Cebu City? Rama says not true

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, clarified that senior citizens do not need to vote this Monday, May 9, in order to get their financial aid.

Rama made the statement following reports that elderlies should vote in the upcoming National and Local Elections as a condition for receiving their cash incentives.

Rama, in a virtual press conference, said he has not sanctioned such a policy.

“I never authorized any person to make a statement… No one has been authorized and that should never be connected. As far as I’m concerned, voting should not be connected in the (giving financial incentives) to senior citizens,” Rama told reporters.

The mayor, in turn, pointed out that under City Ordinance No. 2453, eligible beneficiaries should be existing and registered voters of the city.

Rama also mulled on conducting an investigation as to who made the pronouncement, and considered that those held accountable may face termination.

There are around 100,000 senior citizens in Cebu City who are entitled to receive financial aid of at least P1,000 per month.

Due to the ongoing Election season, the city government temporarily halted the distribution of the cash incentives in March.

In the meantime, the mayor assured beneficiaries they will get their share for the months of April and May after the elections.

