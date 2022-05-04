The Best MOM-ents at Shangri-La Mactan

May is the month to curate the #bestMOMentsinShangriLaMactan. This Mother’s Day, plan a special tropical escape for mom and spoil her with all things warm and wonderful — from a cozy staycation to a fun, food spree of all her favorite culinary delights.

Take mom on a luxurious tropical escape and spend quality time with the whole family in leisurely accommodations. Rates start at PHP8000++ for an overnight stay for 2 adults and 2 children, inclusive of breakfast and dining credits worth PHP1,5000. All moms get a special amenity and Mother’s Day gift, to celebrate all that she has done for the family!

To book your next family getaway, visit bit.ly/ShangriLaSummer.

The light of one’s home deserves to be pampered. CHI, The Spa invites you to spoil mom with a relaxing, wellness date. Rest and recharge with their 30-min Intensified Body Sea Scrub and a 30-minute Back, Neck, and Shoulder Massage for Php3,200 net/person.

A Culinary Date with Mom

With Mother’s Day around the corner, what better way to celebrate someone so extraordinary than with a fun culinary date in any of our restaurant outlets. Keep mom looking and feeling youthful with Tea of Spring’s Collagen-focused dishes, available on April 29 – May 15. Splurge on well-loved authentic Chinese, culinary selections — from our Pork Trotters, Double-boiled Soup, Braised Dishes, and more!

This May 6 – 8, the Lobby Lounge has prepared sweet and delicious treats with a light and intimate High Tea. These themed, afternoon delights are priced at Php888 net per set and is the perfect way to kickstart a lovely afternoon date with mom.

The way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach! Enjoy an appetizing array of international specials on May 6 – 7 at Tides for their festive Mother’s Day Dinner Buffet. Indulge in local selections for their lunch buffet, available on May 7.

Lounge poolside with the whole family with Buko Bar’s Feliz Dia de Mama buffet. Enjoy a festive Spanish-themed buffet featuring traditional and contemporary Spanish dishes with live grill and carving stations, available on May 6 – 7. To cap off a fun night, bond over Sangria and Spanish Beer with people who matter.

Home is Where Mom is

Planning an intimate Mother’s Day celebration at home? Pre-order takeaway creations from our online Shangri-La Shop and we’ll have Instagrammable, sweet treats delivered straight to your doorstep. Choose items that suit mom’s palate — like our Butter Blossom Cupcakes to Themed Croiffles. Upgrade your dining experience now by visiting us online!





Exciting e-vouchers are also up for Grabs. Whether it’s for you or your loved ones, enjoy special rates on room stays, dining, spa, and recreational activities. Complete your perfect staycation now by visiting our official Shangri-La Shop at https://mac.shangrilaphshop.com/. You may also visit our official Facebook Shop.

To book your next family getaway, visit bit.ly/ShangriLaSummer. For reservations and further inquiries, you may contact us directly at (63 32) 231 0288 or you may follow Shangri-La Mactan on Facebook and Instagram.