Iglesia ni Cristo endorses Sen. Loren Legarda

Former three-term Sen. Loren Legarda and 11 other senatorial candidates for the coming May 9 polls have received the backing of influential religious group Iglesia ni Cristo.

Aside from Legarda, the “INC” which is known for bloc voting, also endorsed the candidacies of former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano; former Sen. JV Ejercito; former Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar; Sorsogon Governor Francis Escudero; former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada; Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian; action star Robin Padilla; Sen. Joel Villanueva; former public works secretary Mark Villar; and Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The endorsement was announced on Iglesia ni Cristo’s TV channel Net 25.

“Lubos po ang aking pasasalamat sa napakalaking karangalang mapabilang sa labindalawang kandidato para senador na susuportahan ng Iglesia Ni Cristo. Kapag muling nahalal sa Senado, tutumbasan ko po ng sipag at buong pusong paglilingkod ang tiwalang ipinagkaloob ng kapatirang Iglesia Ni Cristo sa pangunguna ng tagapamahalang pangkalahatan kapatid Eduardo V. Manalo,” Legarda said in a statement.

Aside from INC, Legarda also secured the endorsement of the influential Catholic charismatic group El Shaddai. She was also among the select candidates personally endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte and other local leaders throughout the Philippines.

Legarda is the representative of Antique and is a current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

